Scotland will 'gain' from Peru and Mexico friendlies - James McFadden

Lewis Morgan (centre) was one of seven players to make their Scotland debuts against Peru

International friendly: Mexico v Scotland Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Date: Sunday, 3 June Kick-off: 01:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland and repeated later on Sunday; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

James McFadden is confident Scotland will reap the benefits of their friendlies with Peru and Mexico when the Nations League begins.

The Scottish FA faced criticism for arranging the two games so soon after the end of the domestic season.

However, Scotland assistant coach McFadden says upcoming competitive matches make the summer trip important.

"There has been a lot of negativity about the trip, but I think we will gain out of it, I really do," he said.

"Tuesday night [the 2-0 defeat by Peru] was a great experience and I am sure it will be again in the Azteca [against Mexico on Sunday]. It is world famous.

"I wish I was playing to be honest, but it's great for us to sample these cultures and environments.

"The Nations League, that's what matters. We are trying to build a team. Obviously it is a new coaching staff, new manager and we are using new players.

"We are trying to find players who we feel are good enough to make sure we are equipped to go into the Nations League."

Alex McLeish, whose side take on Albania and Israel in the Nations League later this year, fielded seven debutants in the loss in Lima. A similarly inexperienced team will face Mexico at high altitude in the early hours of Sunday morning (UK time).

On Thursday, Scotland Under-21s defeated France 1-0 in the Toulon Tournament, and McFadden believes that shows the future is "bright" for the national side.

"It shows we have players who are competitive at that level and it is great to see," he added.

"It is always good to see Scotland winning and the squad were all watching the game on television as well. It can only be a positive.

"I know we have got good players. I know people are quick to talk our football down and our leagues down, but I know we have got good players. I have been watching it. I think we have a bright future.

"It is about getting the young players games in first teams, getting them into the national team and trying to build for the long term instead of just for now."