2018 summer transfer window: When does it close in England?

Closing transfer window early is' controlled risk' - Scudamore

This summer's English transfer window will close over three weeks sooner than usual on 9 August, under new FA rules.

The window opened on 17 May, and with Liverpool's signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho last week, business is very much under way.

As the World Cup approaches, there is expected to be lots of activity in the coming months, but Premier League clubs have voted to make the window shorter this year.

So where do we all stand this summer?

When does the transfer window close?

Usually the English summer transfer window closes at the end of August, but this year, the official deadline has been set at 17:00 BST on Thursday, 9 August.

That means English clubs must complete transfer deals to buy players before the Premier League season starts on Saturday, 11 August.

The EFL season is set to begin a week before on 4 August and clubs outside the top flight will still be able to sign unregistered players and loanees until 31 August.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of month if required."

What about the rest of Europe?

While the FA have moved the goalposts for English clubs, Fifa's official deadline remains Friday, 31 August.

The Premier League's move means that while English clubs will be able to sell players until the end of August, buying activity will cease on 9 August.

Spanish, German, Italian and French clubs can still sign players from English sides until 31 August.

The transfer window in Scotland also ends on 31 August.

Why change it?

The move comes after all 72 EFL clubs moved in line with the Premier League, who voted in favour of closing the window before their season starts back in September 2017.

Managers have complained that signing players once the season is under way causes disruption to their squads and preparations.

However, the vote was not unanimous, and clubs will still be able to sell players until the end of the normal window.