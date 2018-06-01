Manny Oyeleke: Port Vale sign Aldershot midfielder on one-year contract

Manny Oyeleke was still a teenager when he made his Football League debut for Brentford

Port Vale have made their sixth signing of the summer by bringing Aldershot midfielder Manny Oyeleke to the club on a one-year contract.

Oyeleke, 25, joins Vale after turning down the offer of a new deal at National League side Aldershot.

He has Football League experience with Northampton Town and Exeter City after starting his career at Brentford.

"He's the right age to do well and he's keen to get a chance back in league football," said Vale boss Neil Aspin.

"We've had very good reports on him and there was other interest from different clubs."

Vale finished 20th in League Two in 2017-18, finishing just a point above the relegation places.

