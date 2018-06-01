Zinedine Zidane: Test your knowledge of the former Real Madrid manager's achievements
-
- From the section European Football
Zinedine Zidane performed a mic drop of some magnitude earlier this week when he announced he was stepping down as Real Madrid boss just days after winning the Champions League.
The former France international enjoyed a hugely successful two and a half seasons with the Spanish giants, but just how much do you know about his achievements?
Test your knowledge with our quiz below.