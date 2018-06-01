Leeds United: Can you name 10 managers of Championship side since 2012?

Leeds United
Leeds are looking for their 11th new manager since 2012

Another day, another Leeds United manager. Or so it feels.

The Elland Road revolving doors are in action once again, with the Championship club on the hunt for their 11th new boss in the last six years.

Excluding caretaker managers, can you name the 10 people to have taken charge of Leeds United since Simon Grayson left in February 2012? You've got three minutes...

Can you Leeds' 10 managers since February 2012?

Score: 0 / 10
03:00
You scored 0/10

Copy and share link

Total games in chargeManager

Find out more

