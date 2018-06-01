World Cup 2018: Sergio Ramos releases song for Spain

It's safe to say Sergio Ramos didn't make many new fans after his exploits in the Champions League final.

So how does he try and change his villainous, bad boy persona? By turning into football's answer to Justin Bieber.

The Real Madrid defender and Spain captain has released his own World Cup 2018 song alongside Spanish singer Demarco Flamenco, called 'Otra Estrella en tu Corazon' - which translates to 'Another star in your heart'.

The lyrics include: "Come on, Spain, raise your voice; scream loudly, shout that goal. Thinking big we will achieve the best, fighting together, towards the star with honour. We have to try. May La Roja shine once more."

Ramos teased the video on his Instagram page and the accompanying music video, complete with boyband-style fist-clenching, has already had over 82,000 views since its release on Friday.

This isn't the first time the 32-year-old has flirted with the pop star life. He also sang lead vocals for Spain's Euro 2016 song 'La Roja Baila' - which is more of a Eurovision 'classic' than his latest mid-tempo Spanish ballad.

We'll let you decide for yourself if it's the best or worst thing since Despacito...