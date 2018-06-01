Birmingham City Ladies release Freda Ayisi, Maddy Cusack and Coral Haines

Freda Ayisi joined Birmingham City Ladies from Arsenal in February 2015

Birmingham City Ladies have released midfielder Coral Haines and strikers Freda Ayisi and Maddy Cusack.

Ayisi, 23, joined Blues from Arsenal in 2015 and scored eight goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.

Cusack, 22, played just twice last season, while 21-year-old Haines spent the campaign on loan with Spurs Ladies.

Boss Marc Skinner told the club website: "We will offer support and guidance to players transitioning to the next part of their journey."

