BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Raheem Sterling is a very strong character
Sterling is a very strong character - Southgate
- From the section World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate says he has had "good, deep conversations" with Raheem Sterling after the "catalogue of stories" about the England forward's tattoo of a gun on his leg.
WATCH MORE: World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired