Crystal Palace: Club to file accounts after threat of closure

Crystal Palace finished 11th in the Premier League last season

Crystal Palace will file their accounts within the next few days after being warned that failure to do so would lead to the club being closed down.

Palace failed to lodge their figures for 2016-17 tax year by the end of March deadline, and their holding company did not respond to requests for an explanation from Companies House.

A notice for compulsory strike-off will be sent to the Premier League club on Tuesday saying they have two months to respond or the company will be dissolved.

However, BBC Sport understands the delay is down to a technical issue and will be resolved imminently.

In 2015, American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer completed a deal to take a large stake in the club.

The duo, who already owned the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, joined chairman Steve Parish in control at Selhurst Park.