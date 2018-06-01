BBC Sport - Live: Women's World Cup qualifier - Wales v Bosnia
Live: Women's World Cup qualifier - Wales v Bosnia
- From the section Women's Football
Live coverage from the Women's World Cup qualifier between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
This is a live stream of BBC Two Wales starting at 1845 BST
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired