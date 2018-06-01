Kane Hemmings: Notts County sign Oxford United striker on a three-year deal

Notts County will be the seventh club that Kane Hemmings has joined since 2010, having started with Rangers before featuring for Cowdenbeath, Barnsley, Dundee, Oxford and Mansfield

Notts County have signed striker Kane Hemmings on a three-year deal from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent the 2017-18 season in League Two with the Magpies' Nottinghamshire rivals Mansfield, scoring 15 goals in 40 appearances.

And he will be familiar to Notts fans, having scored a 99th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane in March.

Hemmings scored 15 times in 54 games for Oxford and previously played for Dundee and Rangers in Scotland.

The former Barnsley's forward is the fourth new addition Notts manager Kevin Nolan has made in the past three days, with striker Kristian Dennis and the versatile Andy Kellett joining the League Two side on Thursday, while midfielder Tom Crawford signed on Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.