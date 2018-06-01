Dundee United: Craig Curran and Fraser Aird join club's promotion push

Boss Csaba Lazlo said Craig Curran rejected offers from Premiership clubs to sign for Dundee United

Dundee United have made their fifth signing of the summer, bringing in Fraser Aird from Dunfermline.

The 23-year-old former Rangers player has signed a two-year contract.

That follows on from the arrival of Craig Curran earlier on Friday in a three-year deal from Ross County.

"I am happy with how the squad is coming together. A lot of work is being done and the fans are starting to see the fruits of our labour," manager Csaba Lazlo told the club's website.

Curran, 28, spent three-and-a-half seasons in Dingwall, scoring 29 times.

"Craig had offers from Premiership clubs so I am delighted he has chosen to come to Tannadice," said Laslo. "He is an experienced forward who I believe will score goals for us."

Lazlo has also bolstered United's squad ahead of their third attempt at promotion to the Premiership with the signings of defenders Sam Wardrop and Callum Booth, as well as striker Nicky Clark.