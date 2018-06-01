BBC Sport - Russia 2018: Pat Nevin on why England must play to their strengths at World Cup

Why England must play to strengths at World Cup

BBC football analyst Pat Nevin looks at England's chances of success at the World Cup in Russia, and asks whether manager Gareth Southgate may consider not starting star man Harry Kane in certain games.

WATCH MORE: BBC Sport's World Cup countdown

More great Fifa World Cup moments

Video

Why England must play to strengths at World Cup

Video

World Cup countdown: Rijkaard spits at Voller - 1990

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Senegal stun champions France - 2002

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez sends England home - 2014

Video

World Cup moments: Baggio's infamous penalty - 1994

Video

World Cup countdown: Rooney, Ronaldo & the wink - 2006

Video

World Cup countdown: Iniesta wins it for Spain - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Marco Tardelli's screaming celebration - 1982

Video

World Cup countdown: Beckham's red card v Argentina - 1998

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Persie's perfect header - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Rivaldo's comedy dive in 2002

Video

World Cup countdown: Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974

Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Armstrong smashes home in 1982

Video

World Cup countdown: Maxi Rodriguez's incredible goal in 2006

Video

World Cup countdown: Nelinho's sublime strike - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Gaal's cheeky keeper switch - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldo wins 2002 final for Brazil

Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

World Cup countdown: Joe Cole's stunning volley - 2006

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

World Cup countdown: Messi's last-minute stunner - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Poll's yellow-card nightmare

Video

World Cup countdown: Gemmill's glorious goal - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

World Cup countdown: Tshabalala's stunner

Video

World Cup countdown: England's penalty despair - 1990

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

World Cup countdown: Beckham's Colombia free-kick - 1998

Video

World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired