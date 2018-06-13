BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Germany destroy hosts Brazil 7-1 - 2014

World Cup countdown: Brazil 1-7 Germany - 2014

With just a day to go until the 2018 World Cup begins, BBC Sport looks back on Germany's iconic 7-1 hammering of 2014 hosts Brazil.

