BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986
World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986
- From the section World Cup
With two days to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport looks back on Diego Maradona's magnificent second goal for Argentina against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
