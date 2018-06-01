Tom Clarke: Preston North End captain agrees new two-year contract

Tom Clarke scored goals away at Burton Albion and Cardiff City in December.

Preston North End captain Tom Clarke has signed a new two-year contract at Deepdale.

The defender scored twice in 20 appearances during the 2017-18 season, after returning from a seven-month injury lay-off in November.

Clarke, 30, joined Preston from Huddersfield in 2013 and is just six away from 200 games for the club.

"Since I joined the club we have improved every season. It's exciting to see what the future holds," he said.