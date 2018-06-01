Caroline Weir: Manchester City sign Liverpool and Scotland midfielder

Caroline Weir has previously played for Hibernian, Arsenal and Bristol

Manchester City have signed Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir from Women's Super League One rivals Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract and the deal follows the signing of Bristol City's Lauren Hemp.

Weir won the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014 and was Liverpool's player of the year in 2016.

"There are so many great players here. It's a challenge to compete for trophies and try to improve. It's what brought me here." she said.

Manchester City finished as runners-up to Chelsea in WSL1, and reached the Champions League semi-finals and Continental Tyres Cup final.

"It's a great club. I think they're leading the way in the women's game in so many different ways," Weir added.

"Every time I've played Man City, it's always been a very tough game.

"I'm excited to go and challenge for the league and other trophies and hopefully we can be successful."

