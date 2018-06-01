Tom Smith: Cheltenham sign ex-Swindon Town midfielder

Tom Smith spent 12 years at Swindon Town, after joining the club as an eight-year-old

Cheltenham Town have made midfielder Tom Smith their seventh summer signing.

Smith was released by Cheltenham's League Two rivals Swindon last month.

The 20-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 27 appearances on loan at National League South side Bath City in 2017-18, has signed a two-year deal.

Robins manager Gary Johnson told the club website: "We've had an eye on Tom for a few years. He is a pocket dynamo who can find a pass and who always has a goal in him."

Smith follows Johnny Mullins, Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas, Chris Hussey, Ryan Broom and Alex Addai in joining Cheltenham this summer.

