John Askey: Shrewsbury Town to appoint Macclesfield Town boss as new manager

Shrewsbury Town are to appoint John Askey, boss of National League champions Macclesfield, as their new manager, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Askey will take over at the League One club just 48 hours after Paul Hurst to become Ipswich Town manager.

He inherits a Shrewsbury side who finished third in the table, their best position in 29 years, only to lose to Rotherham in the play-off final.

The 53-year-old had been in charge at Macclesfield since April 2013.

Stoke-born Askey began his career at Port Vale, for whom his father Colin played in the 1950s.

He then spent 19 years with Macclesfield as a player.

Askey's Macclesfield side secured promotion to the English Football League by finishing 10 points clear of Tranmere Rovers, who are managed by former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon.