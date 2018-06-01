Sam Nombe: Milton Keynes Dons striker agrees new two-year contract

Sam Nombe first joined MK Dons as part of their Under 11's side

Milton Keynes Dons have agreed a new two-year deal with striker Sam Nombe.

The 19-year-old, made 12 appearances in 2017-18, 11 as a substitute, following his debut last August in an EFL Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers.

He has yet to score for MK Dons and had a spell on loan at non-league Oxford City towards the end of the season.

"To get your first professional contract is fantastic, but to get your second, at a club I've been at for so long is great," he said.

"MK Dons means a lot to me and it's helped me develop so much. I feel like I'm taking everything in my stride and hopefully I can break through and take a starting spot next season."