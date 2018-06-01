Cody Cooke: Truro City striker hopes to impress at Jamie Vardy V9 Academy

Cody Cooke started out as a midfielder before moving up front last season

Truro City top scorer Cody Cooke says the chance to train at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy is one he could not turn down.

The 25-year-old, who is considering a new offer from the National League South club, is one of 42 non-league players invited to a week's training at Manchester City's academy next week.

The scheme is designed to give non-league players the chance to impress scouts from top clubs.

"It's a shop window to get your name out there," Cooke told BBC Cornwall.

England striker Vardy - who began his career in non-league football - will take time away from World Cup preparations to attend one day of the scheme which has so far seen five non-league players earn deals at English Football League clubs.

"I've been at Truro now for nearly seven years," said Cooke, who works as a sports lecturer when he is not playing for the White Tigers.

"It's making sure you can do what you do on a weekly basis, just in front of a load of people, but there's definitely opportunities there for people if they can take them."

Cooke scored 13 goals in National League South in 2017-18 as Truro reached the play-offs and also helped the club reach the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history.

"I'm in a good job and I've got a good club behind me with Truro, so it's difficult at the moment because the right offer has to be there," added Cooke.

"But if it is, I'll be jumping at that opportunity because it's something that you dreamt of as a young boy.

"For me for years I thought it would never come round and now it seems to be closer than ever."