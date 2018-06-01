Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Livingston, Hibs, Jack Ross

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who officially starts his new role today, is weighing up a move for 25-year-old out-of-contract Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch. The Easter Road outfit are, however, still hopeful of keeping the player and have offered him a deal worth around £3000 per week to stay. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland boss Alex McLeish, who managed Rangers from 2001-2006, reckons Gerrard has to build a "whole new" team this summer as he attempts to bring success back to Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Barry Ferguson believes Gerrard will be a success at Rangers and says he feels "a bit like a schoolkid again" over the Liverpool legend's arrival at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson, who has been working as a specialist coach at Livingston for 10 months, is a contender to replace David Hopkin as manager of Livingston. Hopkin left the Lions on Thursday, having guided taken them to the Premiership through the play-offs. (Daily Record)

Hibs' John McGinn played as Scotland lost to Peru in a friendly on Wednesday

Livi striker Lee Miller was "shocked" and "gutted" to hear that manager Hopkin had decided to quit the club after leading them to the top-flight via back-to-back promotions. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder John McGinn, who is reportedly being tracked by Celtic, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, says it will take something "really special" to prise him from Hibs. (Scotsman)

With speculation over his future intensifying, McGinn is "glad to be on the other side of the world" with the Scotland squad on their summer tour. (Daily Record)

Rangers duo Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are set to demand an independent probe into their own club after being fined for an alleged bust-up in the wake of their side's Old Firm hammering in April. (Daily Record)

Ibrox skipper Wallace was fined four weeks' wages - the maximum under PFA Scotland rules - while Miller was told to pay two weeks' wages for the incident. Wallace's has been told to report for training under new boss Steven Gerrard on 15 June, while Miller is now a free agent after his contract ended. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes will be fit for pre-season after missing the second half of last season due to a broken leg. (Daily Record)

Lee Miller played a key role as Livingston secured promotion

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who this week left St Mirren for the Black Cats, is undaunted by the prospect of succeeding where so many more famous names have failed by bringing the good times back to the Stadium of Light. (Herald)

Former Raith Rovers player Bobby Barr has criticised John Hughes for his part in getting the Stark's Park side relegated to League One at the tail end of the 2016/17 season - insisting the then manager "turned a good dressing room into a bad one". (Scotsman)

Dundee United are on the brink of signing striker Craig Curran from Championship rivals Ross County. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby CEO Dominic McKay believes that the building of a new stadium in the grounds of Murrayfield can help boost their bid to bring international football to Edinburgh - as they could use the venue to host under-21 matches before full internationals. (Herald)