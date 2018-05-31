Friday's sports pages

Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror say Real Madrid will attempt to persuade Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager
Guardian
The Guardian also say Real Madrid are keen on Tottenham boss Pochettino
The Times
The Times say Roman Abramovich will not be leaving Chelsea
Daily Telegraph
"Chelsea Turmoil" in the Daily Telegraph
Daily Star
It's Roman Abramovich and Chelsea also in the Daily Star

