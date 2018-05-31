Bobby-Joe Taylor: Bromley sign Aldershot Town winger

Bobby-Joe Taylor made 25 league appearances for Aldershot in 2017-18

National League club Bromley have signed Aldershot winger Bobby-Joe Taylor on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old former Chelsea and Gillingham youngster has also previously been on the books at Cambridge United and Maidstone United.

He becomes Bromley's first signing of the summer transfer window.

However, the club confirmed on Thursday that Tyrone Sterling, Kristian Campbell, Iffy Allen and Ben Wynter have all left Hayes Lane.