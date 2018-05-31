Partick Thistle: Gerry Britton replaces Ian Maxwell as club's new chief executive

Gerry Britton has played for and managed Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle have appointed former player and manager Gerry Britton as the club's new chief executive.

The 47-year old replaces Ian Maxwell, who left Thistle to become the new chief executive of the Scottish FA.

Alan Archibald's side were relegated to the Scottish Championship after losing a two-legged play-off with Livingston.

"The chief executive role has taken on an even greater significance for the club in light of recent developments," said chairman David Beattie.

Britton had two spells with the club as a player, making over 150 appearances.

In 2003 Britton was appointed co-manager alongside Derek Whyte, but could not save them from relegation and he was sacked in January 2005.

He had been working with the Thistle youth academy before accepting the chief executive role.

Britton told the Partick Thistle website: "Having been a player, coach, assistant manager, manager and academy director at the club, Partick Thistle means a huge amount to me and has played a massive part in my life.

"To say I am happy to be taking over as the new chief executive is an understatement. I have always been proud to be part of this club and, even at this testing time, there is nowhere else I would rather be than Firhill."