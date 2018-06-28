Willie Kirk: Manchester United Women name ex-Bristol City boss assistant coach

Willie Kirk stepped down from his role as Bristol City Women head coach in May

Manchester United Women have named former Bristol City Women boss Willie Kirk as their new assistant coach, to work under head coach Casey Stoney.

Former Hibernian Ladies manager Kirk spent three years in charge of Bristol City in the Women's Super League, before resigning at the end of 2017-18.

United have been awarded a second-tier licence, ending their 13-term absence from the senior women's game.

Former England and Liverpool centre-back Stoney was appointed in June.

Kirk, 40, told United's club website: "To have the chance to work with Casey Stoney and to be part of a team that is being set up from scratch, to me, is an opportunity not to be missed.

"Manchester United is renowned around the globe for developing young talent and that will continue in the women's team.

"I would like to thank Casey for giving me this opportunity and I know that our skills and experience will complement each other as we work together to develop an exciting new team."

Stoney added: "Willie is a fantastic appointment and has a proven track record of developing young players. Together, we have the opportunity to build something very special at Manchester United."

