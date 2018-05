From the section

Britos has scored two goals since arriving at Watford

Watford have confirmed Miguel Britos will remain at the club after extending the defender's contract until June 2019.

The Uruguayan, 32, has made 68 appearances for the Hornets since signing from Napoli in 2015.

He started only 10 Premier League matches this season, missing three months with a foot injury.

Watford have also released Under-23 defenders Brandon Mason and Charlie Rowan.