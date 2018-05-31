BBC Sport - Frank Lampard: New Derby County boss 'understands' supporters' expectations
New Derby County manager Frank Lampard says he "understands" the expectations at the Championship club and that he "knows what's required" to deliver success.
The former Chelsea and England midfielder was appointed on a three-year deal at Pride Park on Thursday.
