Bradley Garmston & Navid Nasseri: Gillingham pair sign new contracts

Gillingham finished 17th in the League One table, six points above the relegation zone

Gillingham defender Bradley Garmston and midfielder Navid Nasseri have signed new contracts with the League One club.

Left-back Garmston, 24, featured 20 times this season and has agreed a two-year deal at Priestfield.

Former Iran Under-21 international Nasseri joined the Gills in January on a short-term deal, and scored one goal in four appearances.

The 21-year-old has penned a one-year contract with the Kent club.

The pair join Gabriel Zakuani, Elliott List and Noel Mbo in signing new deals with the Gills.