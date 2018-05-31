Josh Wright: Bradford City sign Southend United midfielder on two-year deal

Josh Wright
Bradford City will be the 10th club Josh Wright has played for either on loan or permanently

Bradford City have signed midfielder Josh Wright on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and will move to Valley Parade on 1 July when his contract at League One rivals Southend United expires.

He played 30 times for Southend last season but was released this month.

"Josh comes to us with a lot of experience and he has bought into what we are trying to do as a club," Bradford City's head of recruitment Greg Abbott told the club website.

"He has over 300 games under his belt at a relatively young age. That experience he has can help with some of the younger players within our squad - it is all about getting that right balance."

