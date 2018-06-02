International Friendlies
Sweden0Denmark0

Sweden v Denmark

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 16KrafthSubstituted forLustigat 74'minutes
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4GranqvistSubstituted forJanssonat 45'minutes
  • 5Olsson
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forLarssonat 83'minutes
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forSvenssonat 45'minutes
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9BergSubstituted forRohdénat 65'minutes
  • 20ToivonenSubstituted forThelinat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lustig
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 17Claesson
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Rohdén
  • 22Thelin
  • 23Nordfeldt

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 4KjaerSubstituted forVestergaardat 63'minutes
  • 6Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 7Kvist
  • 8Delaney
  • 20PoulsenSubstituted forFischerat 77'minutes
  • 27Krohn-DehliSubstituted forSchöneat 60'minutes
  • 23SistoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
  • 9JørgensenSubstituted forDolbergat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jensen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 5Knudsen
  • 13Jorgensen
  • 15Fischer
  • 16Lössl
  • 18Lerager
  • 19Schöne
  • 22Ronnow
  • 24Braithwaite
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Ankersen
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
41,558

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Sweden 0, Denmark 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sweden 0, Denmark 0.

Foul by Marcus Rohdén (Sweden).

William Kvist (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Martin Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lasse Schöne (Denmark).

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).

Offside, Denmark. Viktor Fischer tries a through ball, but Jens Stryger Larsen is caught offside.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).

Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Isaac Thelin (Sweden) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson replaces Jimmy Durmaz.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.

Gustav Svensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Viktor Fischer replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).

Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Mikael Lustig replaces Emil Krafth.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Kasper Dolberg replaces Nicolai Jørgensen.

Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by William Kvist.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).

Robin Olsen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Kvist.

Foul by Gustav Svensson (Sweden).

Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Rohdén replaces Marcus Berg.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Thelin replaces Ola Toivonen.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Simon Kjaer.

Martin Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark).

Foul by William Kvist (Denmark).

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Lasse Schöne replaces Michael Krohn-Dehli.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd June 2018

