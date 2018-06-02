Match ends, Sweden 0, Denmark 0.
Sweden v Denmark
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 16KrafthSubstituted forLustigat 74'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 4GranqvistSubstituted forJanssonat 45'minutes
- 5Olsson
- 21DurmazSubstituted forLarssonat 83'minutes
- 15Hiljemark
- 8EkdalSubstituted forSvenssonat 45'minutes
- 10Forsberg
- 9BergSubstituted forRohdénat 65'minutes
- 20ToivonenSubstituted forThelinat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lustig
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Larsson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 17Claesson
- 18Jansson
- 19Rohdén
- 22Thelin
- 23Nordfeldt
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Dalsgaard
- 4KjaerSubstituted forVestergaardat 63'minutes
- 6Christensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 7Kvist
- 8Delaney
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forFischerat 77'minutes
- 27Krohn-DehliSubstituted forSchöneat 60'minutes
- 23SistoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
- 9JørgensenSubstituted forDolbergat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jensen
- 3Vestergaard
- 5Knudsen
- 13Jorgensen
- 15Fischer
- 16Lössl
- 18Lerager
- 19Schöne
- 22Ronnow
- 24Braithwaite
- 25Dolberg
- 26Ankersen
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 41,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 0, Denmark 0.
Foul by Marcus Rohdén (Sweden).
William Kvist (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Martin Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Denmark).
Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).
Offside, Denmark. Viktor Fischer tries a through ball, but Jens Stryger Larsen is caught offside.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).
Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Isaac Thelin (Sweden) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson replaces Jimmy Durmaz.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
Gustav Svensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Viktor Fischer replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).
Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Mikael Lustig replaces Emil Krafth.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Kasper Dolberg replaces Nicolai Jørgensen.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by William Kvist.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).
Robin Olsen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Kvist.
Foul by Gustav Svensson (Sweden).
Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Rohdén replaces Marcus Berg.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Thelin replaces Ola Toivonen.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Simon Kjaer.
Martin Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark).
Foul by William Kvist (Denmark).
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Lasse Schöne replaces Michael Krohn-Dehli.