Saudi Arabia 0-3 Peru

Paolo Guerrero - whose surname means warrior - is Peru's all-time top scorer

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice in a win over Saudi Arabia after the temporary lifting of a drug ban means he can play at the World Cup.

A Swiss court agreed last week to lift the 14-month suspension while it considered the 34-year-old striker's appeal against a positive cocaine test.

The captains of Peru's Group C rivals - Australia, Denmark and France - wrote to Fifa asking them to lift his ban.

It is the first time Peru have reached the World Cup finals since 1982.

Watford striker Andre Carrillo, 26, opened the scoring for Peru at the AFG stadium in St Gallan, Switzerland.

Then Guerrero, who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, scored either side of half-time to complete a convincing win for a side that is unbeaten since November 2016.