International Friendlies
Serbia0Chile1

Serbia v Chile

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Stojkovic
  • 2RukavinaBooked at 41mins
  • 15Milenkovic
  • 3TosicBooked at 54mins
  • 11KolarovSubstituted forRodicat 80'minutes
  • 16Grujic
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMaticat 45'minutes
  • 7ZivkovicSubstituted forTadicat 65'minutes
  • 22LjajicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
  • 18RadonjicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forJovicat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Spajic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 10Tadic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 14Rodic
  • 17Kostic
  • 19Jovic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Matic
  • 23Dmitrovic

Chile

  • 12Arias
  • 5DíazSubstituted forBizamaat 73'minutes
  • 3Roco
  • 6Maripán
  • 2AlbornozSubstituted forVegasat 73'minutes
  • 13PulgarSubstituted forMartínezat 87'minutes
  • 21ReyesBooked at 88mins
  • 18SagalSubstituted forRodríguezat 87'minutes
  • 10Valdés
  • 7FernandesSubstituted forLichnovskyat 90+2'minutes
  • 11MoraSubstituted forHenríquezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Toselli
  • 4Sierralta
  • 8Galdames
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15Araos
  • 16Lichnovsky
  • 19Dávila
  • 20Kuscevic
  • 22Henríquez
  • 23Collao
  • 24Bizama
  • 25Cuevas
  • 26Vegas
  • 27Martínez
Referee:
Alexander Harkam

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamChile
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Serbia 0, Chile 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Serbia 0, Chile 1.

Foul by Dusko Tosic (Serbia).

Jimmy Martínez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Igor Lichnovsky replaces Junior Fernandes.

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Foul by Martín Rodríguez (Chile).

Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Serbia 0, Chile 1. Guillermo Maripán (Chile) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Jimmy Martínez replaces Erick Pulgar.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Martín Rodríguez replaces Ángelo Sagal.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Milan Rodic.

Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Ángelo Sagal (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).

Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Junior Fernandes (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Milan Rodic replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.

Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Chile) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Fernandes.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. José Bizama replaces Paulo Díaz.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Sebastián Vegas replaces Miiko Albornoz.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Enzo Roco.

Miiko Albornoz (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.

