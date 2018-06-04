Serbia v Chile

Match ends, Serbia 0, Chile 1.
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Stojkovic
- 2RukavinaBooked at 41mins
- 15Milenkovic
- 3TosicBooked at 54mins
- 11KolarovSubstituted forRodicat 80'minutes
- 16Grujic
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMaticat 45'minutes
- 7ZivkovicSubstituted forTadicat 65'minutes
- 22LjajicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
- 18RadonjicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forJovicat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Spajic
- 8Prijovic
- 10Tadic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 14Rodic
- 17Kostic
- 19Jovic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Matic
- 23Dmitrovic
Chile
- 12Arias
- 5DíazSubstituted forBizamaat 73'minutes
- 3Roco
- 6Maripán
- 2AlbornozSubstituted forVegasat 73'minutes
- 13PulgarSubstituted forMartínezat 87'minutes
- 21ReyesBooked at 88mins
- 18SagalSubstituted forRodríguezat 87'minutes
- 10Valdés
- 7FernandesSubstituted forLichnovskyat 90+2'minutes
- 11MoraSubstituted forHenríquezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Toselli
- 4Sierralta
- 8Galdames
- 14Rodríguez
- 15Araos
- 16Lichnovsky
- 19Dávila
- 20Kuscevic
- 22Henríquez
- 23Collao
- 24Bizama
- 25Cuevas
- 26Vegas
- 27Martínez
- Referee:
- Alexander Harkam
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Serbia 0, Chile 1.
Foul by Dusko Tosic (Serbia).
Jimmy Martínez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Igor Lichnovsky replaces Junior Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Foul by Martín Rodríguez (Chile).
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 0, Chile 1. Guillermo Maripán (Chile) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Jimmy Martínez replaces Erick Pulgar.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Martín Rodríguez replaces Ángelo Sagal.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Milan Rodic.
Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Ángelo Sagal (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).
Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Junior Fernandes (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Milan Rodic replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.
Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Chile) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. José Bizama replaces Paulo Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Sebastián Vegas replaces Miiko Albornoz.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Enzo Roco.
Miiko Albornoz (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.