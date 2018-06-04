International Friendlies
Morocco2Slovakia1

Morocco v Slovakia

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bounou
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Benatia
  • 6SaïssSubstituted forda Costa Trindadeat 45'minutes
  • 3MendylSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
  • 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 83'minutes
  • 14BoussoufaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forFajrat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 16Amrabat
  • 10Belhanda
  • 7ZiyechSubstituted forCarcela-Gonzálezat 75'minutes
  • 13BoutaïbSubstituted forEl Kaabiat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4da Costa Trindade
  • 9El Kaabi
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 17Dirar
  • 18Harit
  • 19En-Nesyri
  • 20Bouhaddouz
  • 21Amrabat
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Carcela-González
  • 24El Hajjam

Slovakia

  • 23Sulla
  • 4Sekulic
  • 7Satka
  • 14SkriniarBooked at 43mins
  • 15HubocanSubstituted forValjentat 79'minutes
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forPacindaat 45'minutes
  • 13HrosovskySubstituted forLobotkaat 58'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forGregusat 45'minutes
  • 8Duda
  • 21DurisSubstituted forRusnákat 45'minutes
  • 20MakSubstituted forNemecat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Valjent
  • 6Gregus
  • 9Mihálik
  • 10Rusnák
  • 11Nemec
  • 12Rodák
  • 16Mazán
  • 18Sabo
  • 22Lobotka
  • 24Pacinda
Attendance:
7,000

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Morocco 2, Slovakia 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morocco 2, Slovakia 1.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Faycal Fajr.

Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Morocco).

Erik Pacinda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).

Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Karim El Ahmadi.

Offside, Slovakia. Stanislav Lobotka tries a through ball, but Martin Valjent is caught offside.

Booking

Faycal Fajr (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Faycal Fajr (Morocco).

Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Martin Valjent replaces Tomas Hubocan.

Delay in match Amine Harit (Morocco) because of an injury.

Amine Harit (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boris Sekulic (Slovakia).

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Mehdi Carcela-González replaces Hakim Ziyech.

Goal!

Goal! Morocco 2, Slovakia 1. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amine Harit.

Attempt missed. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Michal Sulla.

Attempt saved. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim El Ahmadi.

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

Attempt missed. Erik Pacinda (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Karim El Ahmadi.

Attempt blocked. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Morocco).

Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).

Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Amine Harit (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Goal!

Goal! Morocco 1, Slovakia 1. Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

