Morocco v Slovakia

Match ends, Morocco 2, Slovakia 1.
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bounou
- 2Hakimi
- 5Benatia
- 6SaïssSubstituted forda Costa Trindadeat 45'minutes
- 3MendylSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
- 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 83'minutes
- 14BoussoufaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forFajrat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 16Amrabat
- 10Belhanda
- 7ZiyechSubstituted forCarcela-Gonzálezat 75'minutes
- 13BoutaïbSubstituted forEl Kaabiat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4da Costa Trindade
- 9El Kaabi
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 17Dirar
- 18Harit
- 19En-Nesyri
- 20Bouhaddouz
- 21Amrabat
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Carcela-González
- 24El Hajjam
Slovakia
- 23Sulla
- 4Sekulic
- 7Satka
- 14SkriniarBooked at 43mins
- 15HubocanSubstituted forValjentat 79'minutes
- 19KuckaSubstituted forPacindaat 45'minutes
- 13HrosovskySubstituted forLobotkaat 58'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forGregusat 45'minutes
- 8Duda
- 21DurisSubstituted forRusnákat 45'minutes
- 20MakSubstituted forNemecat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 5Valjent
- 6Gregus
- 9Mihálik
- 10Rusnák
- 11Nemec
- 12Rodák
- 16Mazán
- 18Sabo
- 22Lobotka
- 24Pacinda
- Attendance:
- 7,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morocco 2, Slovakia 1.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Faycal Fajr.
Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Morocco).
Erik Pacinda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).
Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Karim El Ahmadi.
Offside, Slovakia. Stanislav Lobotka tries a through ball, but Martin Valjent is caught offside.
Booking
Faycal Fajr (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Morocco).
Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Martin Valjent replaces Tomas Hubocan.
Delay in match Amine Harit (Morocco) because of an injury.
Amine Harit (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boris Sekulic (Slovakia).
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Mehdi Carcela-González replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Goal!
Goal! Morocco 2, Slovakia 1. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Attempt missed. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Michal Sulla.
Attempt saved. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim El Ahmadi.
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Attempt missed. Erik Pacinda (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Karim El Ahmadi.
Attempt blocked. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Morocco).
Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).
Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amine Harit (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Goal!
Goal! Morocco 1, Slovakia 1. Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.