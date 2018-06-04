Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Italy v Netherlands
Line-ups
Italy
- 12Perin
- 21ZappacostaSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 59'minutes
- 15Rugani
- 6Romagnoli
- 4Criscito
- 23Cristante
- 14Frello Filho
- 8Bonaventura
- 20VerdiSubstituted forChiesaat 61'minutes
- 11BelottiSubstituted forZazaat 63'minutes
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Caldara
- 7Zaza
- 9Balotelli
- 16Pellegrini
- 17Politano
- 18Berardi
- 19Bonucci
- 22Donnarumma
- 25Chiesa
- 26Baselli
- 27Mandragora
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2HateboerSubstituted forJanmaatat 45'minutes
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 11Vilhena
- 7VormerBooked at 43mins
- 6de RoonBooked at 28mins
- 8Wijnaldum
- 10Depay
- 9Babel
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Pröpper
- 17Berghuis
- 18Promes
- 19Weghorst
- 20Strootman
- 21Kongolo
- 22Elia
- 23Padt
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Simone Zaza replaces Andrea Belotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Federico Chiesa replaces Simone Verdi.
Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Davide Zappacosta.
Offside, Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Simone Verdi.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Italy).
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daniele Rugani (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Netherlands).
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Janmaat (Netherlands).
Offside, Italy. Domenico Criscito tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Offside, Italy. Giacomo Bonaventura tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Italy 0, Netherlands 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Hans Hateboer.
Half Time
First Half ends, Italy 0, Netherlands 0.
Domenico Criscito (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Domenico Criscito (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simone Verdi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Booking
Ruud Vormer (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Davide Zappacosta (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Attempt blocked. Domenico Criscito (Italy) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Simone Verdi (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho with a through ball.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Italy).
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Offside, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Davide Zappacosta.
Attempt missed. Simone Verdi (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.