Derry City: Manager Kenny Shiels seeking a return to winning ways

Derry City have won once and lost once against Sligo Rovers this season

League of Ireland Premier Division Date: Friday 1 June Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels does not want to dwell on his team's recent defeat by Waterford United.

The Candystripes missed out on a chance to break back into the top three after a heavy loss to the side immediately above them in the league table.

Shiels wants his team to bounce back against relegation-battling Sligo.

"I expect a tough, local encounter where they'll be up for it and they'll want to come here and get a result," said Shiels.

"We meet them again in the League Cup so we're going to play them five times this season, and that will be a tough one as well, but in our current situation we need to get a result again."

Centre-forward Rory Patterson will miss the game because of a one-game suspension while defender Eoin Toal is a doubt because of a back strain but Shiels has no other injury concerns.

In contrast, Sligo will be without six players for their visit to Brandywell because of a combination of injury and suspension.

Adam Morgan, Regan Donelon, Gary Boylan and Raffaele Cretaro are ruled out through injury while John Mahon and Jack Keaney are both serving one-match bans.

Sligo have won their last two away games in the Premier Division but are without a win in their previous three home league fixtures and Shiels expects their opponents to relish the opportunity for another road trip.

"When you're struggling, if you are down in the bottom parts of the league, it's always more difficult to play at home because spectators have got apathy with your situation and that goes on to the pitch," added Shiels.

"But when you are away from home that is not always an automatic because players will respond to good atmospheres, good crowds and good support and when things are not going well supporters can turn very very quickly."

Derry remain in fourth place in the Premier Division table and are only ahead of St Patrick's Athletic on goal difference but the Candystripes do have a game in hand over the Saints.