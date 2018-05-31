Grimsby Town: Martyn Woolford agrees new one-year deal

Martyn Woolford
Martyn Woolford has played more than 450 games in a career that has seen him turn out for the likes of Scunthorpe, Sheffield United, Millwall and Bristol City

Martyn Woolford has agreed a new one-year deal at Grimsby Town.

The 32-year-old winger, who joined the Mariners on transfer deadline day in August 2017, scored twice in 33 games.

He started all five of the club's final matches as Grimsby won four and drew a fifth to ensure their survival and a third successive season in League Two.

His is the third out-of-contract player to agree a new deal since the season ended, following goalkeeper James McKeown and full-back Andrew Fox.

