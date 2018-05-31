Will Wood: Accrington Stanley sign Southampton defender

Will Wood in action for Southampton's Under-23 side
Will Wood is Accrington's first signing of the summer transfer window

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Will Wood after he was released by Premier League club Southampton.

The 21-year-old left-back has agreed a one-year deal with Stanley, who won the League Two title this season.

"Will is a defender who came to train with us in February and impressed us," manager John Coleman told the Accrington website.

"He has come through a prestigious academy at Southampton and fits our criteria of a young, hungry player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired