Will Wood: Accrington Stanley sign Southampton defender
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed defender Will Wood after he was released by Premier League club Southampton.
The 21-year-old left-back has agreed a one-year deal with Stanley, who won the League Two title this season.
"Will is a defender who came to train with us in February and impressed us," manager John Coleman told the Accrington website.
"He has come through a prestigious academy at Southampton and fits our criteria of a young, hungry player."
