Stephen Dooley: Rochdale sign midfielder from Northern Irish side Coleraine

Stephen Dooley has also played in the Europa League qualifiers for Cork City

Rochdale have signed midfielder Stephen Dooley from Northern Irish Premiership side Coleraine on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old's transfer is subject to international clearance.

Dooley has never played football in England and is the third new player to join the League One club this summer after David Perkins and James Finnerty.

He has previously played in the League of Ireland with Derry City and Cork City, the latter of whom he helped to a league and cup double in 2016.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play over in the English system, and Rochdale looks like a brilliant club, so I'm delighted to finally get the deal done," he told Rochdale's official website.

"I want to be one of those players that can excite the fans and get people off their seat."

