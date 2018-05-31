Glen Rea and Alan Sheehan: Luton Town defenders sign new two-year contracts

Glen Rea has scored four goals in 109 appearances for Luton since joining in 2016, initially on loan

Luton Town defenders Glen Rea and Alan Sheehan have signed new two-year deals following promotion from League Two.

Centre-back Rea made 50 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hatters finished second in the table.

Full-back Sheehan, 31, was named in the divisional team of the year for his efforts in Luton's success, scoring three goals in 46 games.

The pair join Alan McCormack and Jack James in pledging their future to the club,

"There was never any doubt that I was going to sign here. We had a great year and hopefully we can kick on now," former Brighton defender Rea told the club website.

Sheehan added: "Everybody has been great with me from the top of the club to the bottom. The fans have been great to me and I am delighted to be here. I am very settled in the area with my girlfriend and my little girl.

"We love it here and I love playing for Luton Town. I am a very lucky man to have the opportunity to play for this great club for the next few years."