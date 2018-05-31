Michael Doyle: Coventry City captain triggers contract extension

Michael Doyle celebrates Coventry's promotion to League One
Michael Doyle captained Coventry to an immediate return to League One this season as the Sky Blues won their first promotion since 1967

Coventry City captain Michael Doyle has triggered a contract extension and will remain at the promoted League Two club until the summer of 2019.

This season, the 36-year-old midfielder scored three goals in 52 appearances for the Sky Blues, who beat Exeter in the League Two play-off final.

Defender Dominic Hyam, 22, is in discussions about extending his deal.

Meanwhile midfielder Reise Allasani has joined on a two-year deal from Dulwich Hamlet for an undisclosed fee.

Allasani, 22, started his career at Crystal Palace academy and has represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level.

He scored 17 goals in 31 league matches for Dulwich last season as they secured promotion to National League South.

Coventry have also decided to release Devon Kelly-Evans, Dion Kelly-Evans, Kyel Reid and Bilal Sayoud.

Kelly-Evans and Reid both featured in the Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Oxford last year, while winger Reid also came off the bench in the 3-1 win over the Grecians at Wembley on Monday.

