World Cup 2018: Peru captain Paolo Guerrero cleared to play
- From the section World Cup
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero can play at this summer's World Cup after a Swiss tribunal ruled on his drug ban.
The court agreed on Thursday to temporarily lift a 14-month suspension, imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), while it considered the 34-year-old striker's appeal.
The captains of Peru's Group C rivals Australia, Denmark and France wrote to Fifa asking them to lift the ban.
Guerrero tested positive for prohibited substance cocaine in October.
