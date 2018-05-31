Livingston start new manager search after David Hopkin departs

Manager David Hopkin led Livingston from League One to the Premiership in back-to-back seasons

Livingston are searching for a new manager after David Hopkin rejected a contract extension.

Hopkin was offered a new deal after back-o-back promotions took Livingston from League One to the Premiership.

The 47-year-old is aware of interest from various English clubs, and expects to clarify his future next week.

"The club has been assessing other candidates in the knowledge that David would potentially move on," Livingston said in a statement.

"[The club] will take time to consider these options. In the meantime [first-team coach] David Martindale will take charge of football affairs."

Shrewsbury Town are interested in Hopkin, after their manager Paul Hurst agreed to move to Ipswich, while Bradford City, one of Hopkin's former clubs, are also in the market for a new manager.

The former Chelsea and Leeds United midfielder led his side to a second successive promotion after defeating Dundee United then Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

"David is aware of the speculation around other positions, and although he has been open and transparent and not accepted any other role at this time, he feels that the longer this continues the more it will undermine the success that he and the coaching staff have achieved," Livingston added in their statement.

"His decision is not the consequence of an unacceptable offer or budget, but is based purely on personal circumstances. Which we fully respect and acknowledge.

"We would like to put on record our deep gratitude for David's efforts in guiding us back to the Premiership, and wish him well whatever the outcome of his future talks."