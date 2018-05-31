Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss stands down five days after Champions League win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League four times at Real Madrid - three times as manager and once as a player

Zinedine Zidane says he is stepping down as Real Madrid boss, five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph, claiming the club needs "a different voice".

Zidane told a news conference that "everything changes" and "that's why I took this decision".

He leaves having guided the Spanish club to three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga success since taking over in January 2016.

"I love this club," he added.

"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision."

Zidane, 45, took over after Rafael Benitez was sacked and was in charge for 149 games. He steered Real to 104 wins and 29 draws, and had 69.8% win rate.

He said in February that he would walk away if he felt "there is nothing more to give".

However, the timing of his announcement still came as a shock just days after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired