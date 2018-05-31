Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss stands down five days after Champions League win

Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League four times at Real Madrid - three times as manager and once as a player

Zinedine Zidane says he is stepping down as Real Madrid boss, five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph, claiming the club needs "a different voice".

Zidane told a news conference that "everything changes" and "that's why I took this decision".

He leaves having guided the Spanish club to three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga success since taking over in January 2016.

"I love this club," he added.

"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision."

Zidane, 45, took over after Rafael Benitez was sacked and was in charge for 149 games. He steered Real to 104 wins and 29 draws, and had 69.8% win rate.

He said in February that he would walk away if he felt "there is nothing more to give".

However, the timing of his announcement still came as a shock just days after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final.

