Tom McHale: Truro City goalkeeper hopes to agree new contract at Treyew Road

Tom McHale helped Truro City reach the FA Cup first round and the National League South play-offs this season

Truro City goalkeeper Tom McHale hopes he can reach a deal to stay at the National League South club next season.

The 22-year-old has been at Truro since 2015 and was played for the England C team in their 4-2 in Ireland last week.

"It'll be nice to stay at Truro," McHale told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The future looks bright on a personal level and as a club, so hopefully we can work together and try to come to an agreement to keep this long-serving relationship going."

McHale's season ended on Sunday after playing a half for England's C team in their defeat in Dublin.

It was his first-ever call-up to the national side for players from non-league clubs and one he hopes he can repeat in the future:

"It's an experience that I think I'll never forget," he said. "It was good to experience a different way of training and a different way of working and pit myself against some of the best young players in non-league.

"Hopefully I'll be selected again, but I know now that I've got to work even harder to try and get back into the that squad. It's something I'd like to do on a regular basis now."