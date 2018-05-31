Tom McHale: Truro City goalkeeper hopes to agree new contract at Treyew Road

Tom McHale
Tom McHale helped Truro City reach the FA Cup first round and the National League South play-offs this season

Truro City goalkeeper Tom McHale hopes he can reach a deal to stay at the National League South club next season.

The 22-year-old has been at Truro since 2015 and was played for the England C team in their 4-2 in Ireland last week.

"It'll be nice to stay at Truro," McHale told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The future looks bright on a personal level and as a club, so hopefully we can work together and try to come to an agreement to keep this long-serving relationship going."

McHale's season ended on Sunday after playing a half for England's C team in their defeat in Dublin.

It was his first-ever call-up to the national side for players from non-league clubs and one he hopes he can repeat in the future:

"It's an experience that I think I'll never forget," he said. "It was good to experience a different way of training and a different way of working and pit myself against some of the best young players in non-league.

"Hopefully I'll be selected again, but I know now that I've got to work even harder to try and get back into the that squad. It's something I'd like to do on a regular basis now."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired