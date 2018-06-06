BBC Sport - Australia 2018 World Cup preview: Tim Cahill could join exclusive club

2018 World Cup preview: Australia

Australia's football team have a chance to create some happier sporting memories at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after a year which has seen the country's cricket team criticised and torn apart by the ball-tampering scandal.

READ MORE: Which players are going to the World Cup?

Top videos

Video

2018 World Cup preview: Australia

Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Video

World title fights will come - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Video

Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired