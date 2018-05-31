Chelsea put stadium plans on hold because of 'unfavourable financial conditions'

Aerial view of proposed new Stamford Bridge
The redeveloped Stamford Bridge will be Europe's most expensive stadium at £1bn

Chelsea have put their new stadium plans on hold citing an "unfavourable investment climate".

The estimated cost for a new 60,000 seat Stamford Bridge has increased to £1bn after delays, which included a dispute with a local family.

The club was first granted permission to start work in January 2017 but the row was only settled in March.

"No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur," a club statement said.

"The club does not have a timeframe set for reconsideration of its decision."

