Man City: Premier League champions close to signing Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Breaking news

Manchester City are hopeful of completing the double signing of Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Napoli midfielder Jorginho by the end of next week.

Mahrez will cost around £60m with Jorginho's fee anticipated to be £42m.

In January, City walked away from a potential deal for Mahrez because they were put off by Leicester's valuation.

It sparked a dispute between the 27-year-old and Leicester, with the player handing in a transfer request.

Algerian Mahrez joined from French side Le Havre in 2014 and has scored 48 goals in 179 appearances for the Foxes.

He was named PFA Players' Player of the Year as Leicester won the Premier League in 2016.

Italy international Jorginho, 26, signed for Napoli in 2014 and made 36 appearances for the Serie A side last season, scoring against City in the Champions League in November.

Both players will be absent from this summer's World Cup after their nations failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired