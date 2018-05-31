Man City: Premier League champions close to signing Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho

Manchester City are hopeful of completing the double signing of Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Napoli midfielder Jorginho by the end of next week.

Mahrez will cost around £60m with Jorginho's fee anticipated to be £42m.

In January, City walked away from a potential deal for Mahrez because they were put off by Leicester's valuation.

It sparked a dispute between the 27-year-old and Leicester, with the player handing in a transfer request.

Algerian Mahrez joined from French side Le Havre in 2014 and has scored 48 goals in 179 appearances for the Foxes.

He was named PFA Players' Player of the Year as Leicester won the Premier League in 2016.

Italy international Jorginho, 26, signed for Napoli in 2014 and made 36 appearances for the Serie A side last season, scoring against City in the Champions League in November.

Both players will be absent from this summer's World Cup after their nations failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia.