Carl Winchester: Forest Green Rovers sign Cheltenham Town captain

Carl Winchester
Carl Winchester made 64 league appearances for Cheltenham, all of which were starts

Forest Green Rovers have signed League Two and local rivals Cheltenham Town's captain Carl Winchester on a two-year deal from 1 July.

The 25-year-old Belfast-born midfielder had been with Cheltenham since signing from Oldham in January 2017.

He played 50 times in all competitions for the Robins in the 2017-18 season.

"He's a good player and athlete. He's got a bit of everything. He'll blend in seamlessly," Forest Green boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

