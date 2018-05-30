Toulon Tournament: Oliver Burke scores as Scotland under-21s stun hosts France

Oliver Burke scored the only goal of the game for Scotland

Oliver Burke scored the only goal of the game as Scotland under-21s pulled off a shock win over hosts France in the Toulon Tournament.

The West Brom winger latched onto a Fraser Hornby knockdown and unleashed a powerful angled drive in 39 minutes.

The result boosts Scott Gemmil's side's chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Scotland started the tournament with a 1-1 draw to Togo on Sunday, with their final group game coming on Saturday against South Korea.

The Scots are one of 12 teams at the tournament. The three group winners and the best runners-up reach the semi-finals.

Scotland currently sit second in Group B, with Togo's 2-1 win over South Korea putting them top.